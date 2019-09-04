News/Wegmann Automotive
Wegmann Automotive Acquires Assets of Alligator Ventilfabrik

Wegmann Automotive has acquired parts of the business operations of Alligator Ventilfabrik and subsidiaries, a tire valve and tire pressure monitoring equipment company.

Under terms of the agreement, Wegmann, with its global headquarters located in Germany and its North American headquarters located in Tennessee, will take ownership of Alligator sales and distribution operations in both Europe and North America for passenger car and heavy-duty truck tire valves and components, as well as passenger car TPMS sensors and tools.

Wegmann will continue the Alligator brand name forward and all product manufacturing will remain unchanged at the existing production site, located in Europe. The Alligator North American distribution facility, located in Buchanan, Michigan, will also continue and maintain all staff and distribution operations. North American sales and ordering responsibilities will immediately fold into the existing Wegmann Automotive USA, Inc. facility, located in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

