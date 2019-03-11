Wegmann Automotive to Discontinue Certain Products April 1



Effective April 1, Wegmann Automotive USA Inc., and its brands, Hofmann Power Weight and Perfect Equipment, will be discontinuing some product segments and part numbers in order to streamline the offering and better serve the overall North American market.

The impacted product segments are below along with their proposed alternative for replacement:

Zinc Import MultiFit Clip-On (All); Proposed alternative: Zinc Domestic Clip-On

Zinc Import HPW Clip-On; Proposed alternative: Zinc Domestic Clip-On

Zinc Import HPW Adhesive (390/799); Proposed alternative: Zinc Import HPW Adhesive (360/361)

Zinc Heavy-Duty LTZU Clip-On; Proposed alternative: Steel Heavy-Duty Adhesives

Steel OEM Clip-On; Proposed alternative: Zinc Domestic Clip-On

Lead Heavy-Duty TALU Clip-On; Proposed alternative: Lead Heavy-Duty Adhesives

Lead Heavy-Duty I9 Clip-On; Proposed alternative: Lead Heavy-Duty Adhesives

Lead Coated Adhesive 100360S; Proposed alternative: Lead Uncoated Adhesive (100360)

Assortments with Product; Proposed alternative: Assortment Empty Racks

Wegmann Automotive recommends that its customers notify their sales, marketing, purchasing and logistics teams of the update and advises them to transition and/or supersede all discontinued product series to the proposed alternative. Automotive customers should also update their sales and catalog documentation to

reflect the updates.

For any questions about this product offering update, customers can contact their regional aftermarket sales manager or call 1-888-215-4575.