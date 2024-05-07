Tekmetric introduces new tire management feature

Tekmetric recently introduced Tekmetric Tire Suite, which it said streamlines tire management for auto repair and tire shops alike. The Tekmetric Tire Suite integrates tire management tasks within the Tekmetric software, the company said. With the add-on, shops can send Department of Transportation (DOT) identification and access tire specifications all without leaving the Tekmetric app.

“By expanding our platform with this tailored feature set, we empower tire shops and auto repair businesses to streamline their operations and elevate customer service,” Taylor Fuqua, chief technology officer of Tekmetric said. “This development not only broadens our influence but also underscores our dedication to enhancing the efficiency and service quality of our clients’ businesses.”

Tekmetric said this add-on brings a host of new features and benefits for shop owners, including:

DOT# automatic registration: Tire shops can now register tire DOT identification numbers electronically and securely transmit them via Tiremetrix to the appropriate manufacturer;

Error messaging: Tire Suite will automatically produce error messaging as needed, including tire recall warning and invalid DOT# warnings;

Tire fitment data: Users can access tire specifications directly in the Repair Order (RO) sidebar for a specific vehicle, enabling quick and easy reference to all compatible tires from inventory or parts as needed.

Tekmetric Tire Suite is a paid add-on to Tekmetric subscriptions. It is available at $39 per month, per shop.