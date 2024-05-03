Yokohama Rubber donates to Eastern Taiwan earthquake relief

Bridgestone Americas will debut the Bandag Virtual Plant Tour at WasteExpo 2024, taking place May 7-9 in Las Vegas, NV. The company said this virtual experience will transport viewers inside a Bandag manufacturing plant to demonstrate the safety, reliability and positive environmental characteristics of retreaded tires.

“The waste and recycling industry has long been a leader in innovation and a space to promote and advance sustainability-focused technologies,” Brian Goldstine, president of retread solutions, Bridgestone Mobility Solutions, said. “Through our new virtual experience, Bridgestone is able to demonstrate the technology, testing and time that goes into producing every Bandag retreaded tire and educate fleets on the importance of more cost-effective and eco-friendly tire solutions, regardless of their location.”