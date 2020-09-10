Connect with us
WD-40 Redesigns Line of WD-40 Specialist Products

WD-40 Specialist products now bear the colors of the WD-40 brand.
Tire Review Staff

WD-40 Company has redesigned its line of more than 20 WD-40 Specialist products for specialized maintenance jobs.

WD-40 Specialist products – including lubricants, penetrants, greases, cleaners and degreasers, and rust-management solutions – now bear the colors of the WD-40 brand. With the redesign, the WD-40 Specialist line more closely resembles the WD-40 multi-use product.

The company says WD-40 Specialist products provide superior performance born from rocket science and include WD-40 Specialist gel lube, silicone, white lithium grease, WD-40 Specialist penetrant with flexible straw, contact cleaner and dry lube, among others. WD-40 says they are designed to work in demanding situations, providing specialized solutions for industry professionals in factories, facilities, automotive shops and on farms.

WD-40 Specialist products with the new look can be found at wd40.com/specialist. 

