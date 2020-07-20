Vulcan-Vulcap, B&J Rocket Announce Joint Venture

Click Here to Read More

The joint venture was officiated July 13th, 2020.

“Vulcan Vulcap Industries was in the look-out for long-established and reputable master distributor that with our full support can make our products available on a worldwide level; which is why we are very excited about this venture with B&J” says Gilles Wauthy, president of Vulcan Vulcap Industries, “B&J products and services are well known and liked among retreaders and within the tire repair industry; they are for us a long-time partner and friends. We believe that this partnership will represent a significant market growth to us all and will add great value to the industry,” said Mr. Jorge Heredia, Vice President Sales & Marketing of Vulcan-Vulcap.