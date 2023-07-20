Vredestein Partners with Canadian Tire

Vredestein has expanded its footprint in the North American region by partnering with Canadian Tire to bring its brand to Canada. Canadian Tire is the largest retailer of passenger car and light truck tires in Canada, with over 500 stores across the country.

“It is a privilege to work with Canadian Tire as we launch Vredestein across Canada,” Abhishek Bisht, assistant vice president, said. “They are the perfect partner—with over 100 years of providing service to Canadian consumers, they are ideally positioned to help introduce new customers to Vredestein’s family of premium tires.”