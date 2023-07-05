Vredestein Partners with Canadian Tire

Thanks to the partnership with Canadian Tire, Canadian drivers will now be able to drive on the Vredestein UHP all-season product Hypertrac. The company said the Hypertrac’s sidewall features a ripple-effect pattern that visually communicates the tire’s wet-weather capability.

“It is a privilege to work with Canadian Tire as we launch Vredestein across Canada,” Abhishek Bisht, assistant vice president, said. “With over 100 years of providing service to Canadian consumers, they are positioned to help introduce new customers to Vredestein’s family of premium tires.”