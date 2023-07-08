VMS Releases 2023 Recircle Awards Nominations List

Valebridge Media Services (VMS) announced the shortlist of nominees for the 2023 edition of the Recircle Awards. According to VMS, the event was organized to promote and recognize sustainable innovation, production processes, management and services in the tire retreading and recycling sector.

The shortlist, chosen from a preliminary list of candidates nominated by the public, has been compiled by the Recircle Awards Nominations Committee made up of 14 experts, including respected industry journalists, industry association heads and independent consultants from around the world, said VMS.

The shortlisted nomination categories for the 15 awards open to public vote are as follows:

Best Tread Rubber Supplier:

Dobermann

Marangoni

Pre-Q Galgo

Silvercap

Vipal Rubber

Best Retreading Equipment Supplier:

Central Marketing

Italmatic

Matteuzzi

TRM

Vipal Machinery

Best Tyre Recycling Industry Supplier:

Eco Green Equipment

Eldan Recycling

Fornnax

Rubberjet Valley

Tallants Navarro

Best Tyre Derived Recycled Product:

Ceyes: City Green Panels

Michelin: Tyres containing rCB

Rubtec SpA: Rubtec Rubber Bumpers

Shredded Tire: Miami Echo Construction Blocks

XTyre Global: Evaporation Inhibitor Floating Panel

Employee of the Year:

Ankita Saikia (Tyromer)

Bernardita Diaz (SustrendLab)

Camilla Raffaelli (VM Rubber)

Fabricio Nedeff (Vipal)

Ron Elliott (Pre-Q Galgo)

Best Passenger Retreader:

Black Star

Fedima

Insa Turbo

Malatesta Pneumatici

Radburg

Best OTR Retreader:

Community Tire

FM Pneus

Marangoni SpA

Reifen Wagner

Renova Peru

Best Truck & Bus Retreader:

Continental

Insa Turbo

Marangoni SpA

Unigoma

Vaculug

Mechanical Tyre Recycling Award:

Duramos SAS

E-Cova

Genan

Murfitts

Rembre Tyres

Tyre Devulcanization Award:

DRI Rubber

EFG Polymers

GRP Ltd

Rubber Matters

Tyromer Inc.

Tyre Pyrolysis Award:

Contec SA

Ecolomondo Corp

Kal Tire Chile

Pyrum Innovations

Scandinavian Enviro Systems

Best Retreading Accessory and Consumables Supplier:

Italmatic

Marangoni

Tech Europe

Vipal Rubber

VM Rubber

Best EPR Scheme:

Circol ELT

SDAB

Seginus

Signus Ecovalor

Valorpneu

Best Tyre Recycling Research Project:

Blackcycle: The Blackcycle Project

GEC Compounds: Research into the creation of Genesis Evolution Compounds

María Esther Fernandez: The Application of Textile Waste from End of Use Tyres in the Production of Fibre Cement

Patricio Muñoz / SustrendLab: The Recovery and Re-use of tyre sawdust in the manufacture of solid tyres for forklifts

SustrendLab: Research into the extraction of T-Phite from tyres

Best Company Director: