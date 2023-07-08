VMS Releases 2023 Recircle Awards Nominations List

Valebridge Media Services (VMS) announced the shortlist of nominees for the 2023 edition of the Recircle Awards. According to VMS, the event was organized to promote and recognize sustainable innovation, production processes, management and services in the tire retreading and recycling sector.
The shortlist, chosen from a preliminary list of candidates nominated by the public, has been compiled by the Recircle Awards Nominations Committee made up of 14 experts, including respected industry journalists, industry association heads and independent consultants from around the world, said VMS.
The shortlisted nomination categories for the 15 awards open to public vote are as follows:
Best Tread Rubber Supplier:
- Dobermann
- Marangoni
- Pre-Q Galgo
- Silvercap
- Vipal Rubber
Best Retreading Equipment Supplier:
- Central Marketing
- Italmatic
- Matteuzzi
- TRM
- Vipal Machinery
Best Tyre Recycling Industry Supplier:
- Eco Green Equipment
- Eldan Recycling
- Fornnax
- Rubberjet Valley
- Tallants Navarro
Best Tyre Derived Recycled Product:
- Ceyes: City Green Panels
- Michelin: Tyres containing rCB
- Rubtec SpA: Rubtec Rubber Bumpers
- Shredded Tire: Miami Echo Construction Blocks
- XTyre Global: Evaporation Inhibitor Floating Panel
Employee of the Year:
- Ankita Saikia (Tyromer)
- Bernardita Diaz (SustrendLab)
- Camilla Raffaelli (VM Rubber)
- Fabricio Nedeff (Vipal)
- Ron Elliott (Pre-Q Galgo)
Best Passenger Retreader:
- Black Star
- Fedima
- Insa Turbo
- Malatesta Pneumatici
- Radburg
Best OTR Retreader:
- Community Tire
- FM Pneus
- Marangoni SpA
- Reifen Wagner
- Renova Peru
Best Truck & Bus Retreader:
- Continental
- Insa Turbo
- Marangoni SpA
- Unigoma
- Vaculug
Mechanical Tyre Recycling Award:
- Duramos SAS
- E-Cova
- Genan
- Murfitts
- Rembre Tyres
Tyre Devulcanization Award:
- DRI Rubber
- EFG Polymers
- GRP Ltd
- Rubber Matters
- Tyromer Inc.
Tyre Pyrolysis Award:
- Contec SA
- Ecolomondo Corp
- Kal Tire Chile
- Pyrum Innovations
- Scandinavian Enviro Systems
Best Retreading Accessory and Consumables Supplier:
- Italmatic
- Marangoni
- Tech Europe
- Vipal Rubber
- VM Rubber
Best EPR Scheme:
- Circol ELT
- SDAB
- Seginus
- Signus Ecovalor
- Valorpneu
Best Tyre Recycling Research Project:
- Blackcycle: The Blackcycle Project
- GEC Compounds: Research into the creation of Genesis Evolution Compounds
- María Esther Fernandez: The Application of Textile Waste from End of Use Tyres in the Production of Fibre Cement
- Patricio Muñoz / SustrendLab: The Recovery and Re-use of tyre sawdust in the manufacture of solid tyres for forklifts
- SustrendLab: Research into the extraction of T-Phite from tyres
Best Company Director:
- Alexey Gryshchenko (Yashina)
- Hernan Diez Vargas (ANRE)
- Jorge Crespo (Vaculug)
- Matthias Leppert (Marangoni)
- Thomas Sorensson (Scandinavian Enviro Systems)