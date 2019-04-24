VIP Tires & Service Opening Store in Framingham, Massachusetts

VIP Tires & Service is opening a new store in Framingham, Massachusetts, making it the companyâ€™s fourth store in the Bay State, and its 59th in New England. VIP has 59 store locations â€“ 19 in New Hampshire, four in Massachusetts, one in Vermont and 35 in Maine.



All VIP Tires & Service locations offer a tire shop and full-service automotive repair.



In early April, VIP began renovations on the 5,000 square-foot store it now leases. The new VIP store will feature six service bays and will have on-site tire storage space for 1,500 tires.



When the new store opens, six staff, including four technicians and two service advisors, will be on hand to help customers. Mike Escola, an auto service store manager, will lead the VIP team at its new Framingham location. The company says it plans to hiring two more technicians in the next few months.

VIP also says it plans to host a community grand opening celebration in May and will launch a charitable initiative called Oil Changes for Education designed to raise money to benefit area schools.