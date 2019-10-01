VIP Tires & Service ‘Oil Changes for Education’ Raises $4,930 for Framingham Schools

VIP Tires & Service‘s Framingham, MA, store has donated $4,930 to local Framingham area schools using funds raised through VIP’s Oil Changes for Education initiative, a program offering consumers $10 oil changes with 100% of the proceeds going to the local school community.

A check was presented to Dr. Robert Tremblay, the Framingham superintendent of schools.

Almost 500 local residents stopped in during the six-week fundraising period. To date, VIP has rolled out this fundraising initiative to a number of its local stores and raised more than $12,000 for local schools in the communities it serves. The most recent store to kick off the Oil Changes for Education fundraiser is the VIP Brunswick, ME store.

VIP opened its store in Framingham in April 2019, making it the company’s fourth store in Massachusetts. Prior to opening the location, VIP renovated the 5,000 square-foot store, adding bays, improving the customer waiting area and increasing tire storage space.