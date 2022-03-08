The U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) projects total U.S. tire shipments of 340.2 million units in 2022, compared to 335.2 million units in 2021 and 332.7 million units in 2019.

Compared to 2021, Original Equipment (OE) shipments for passenger, light truck and truck tires are expected to increase by 6.2%, 4.4%, and 6.3% respectively, with a total increase of 2.9 million units. Replacement passenger and truck tire shipments are projected to increase by 0.9% and 1.0% respectively, with light truck replacement shipments showing a minor decline at 0.3%. The total unit addition for replacement shipments is projected to be 2.2 million units.