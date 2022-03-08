Connect with us
Community Wholesale Tire Peoria Illinois

News

USTMA Predicts Record Shipments in 2022 for U.S. Tire Market

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

The U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) projects total U.S. tire shipments of 340.2 million units in 2022, compared to 335.2 million units in 2021 and 332.7 million units in 2019.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Compared to 2021, Original Equipment (OE) shipments for passenger, light truck and truck tires are expected to increase by 6.2%, 4.4%, and 6.3% respectively, with a total increase of 2.9 million units. Replacement passenger and truck tire shipments are projected to increase by 0.9% and 1.0% respectively, with light truck replacement shipments showing a minor decline at 0.3%. The total unit addition for replacement shipments is projected to be 2.2 million units.

2022 February Shipment Forecast

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: PRT Launches 64 New Products on Complete Strut Assemblies

News: TIA Sets Dates for Certified ATS Class in Detroit

News: Hankook Secures First Infiniti OE Fitment

News: AME International Introduces New Bead Seat Band Installer

Advertisement

on

USTMA Predicts Record Shipments in 2022 for U.S. Tire Market

on

Bridgestone Invests in Nashville-Based Company, Yoshi

on

Maxam Tire Debuts Tire Compound at New Solid Tire Factory

on

Ohio Tire & Auto Association Gathers for Hockey Event
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Products: Lucas Oil Unveils New Tire Inflator

Tires: Five Tire Trends for 2021

Business Operations: Consider Software Solutions to Streamline Operations

Tires: Nokian Tyres Revamps All-Terrain Lineup

Service: Keeping Up With Tire Innovations

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Own a Car Fresno

Own a Car Fresno
Contact: jamil alashkarPhone: 5594353600
5788 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, Fresno CA 93710
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Virginia-Tire-workplace-diversity-Julie-Holmes-ad Virginia-Tire-workplace-diversity-Julie-Holmes-ad

News

Virginia Tire Looks to Female Staff to Address Labor Shortage

Proud to Be an Independent Tire Dealer

Dealer Focus: Philip Biscan, Van’s Tire Pros of Alliance
OTR-Conf--Kevin-Rohlwing-TIA OTR-Conf--Kevin-Rohlwing-TIA

News

Infrastructure Bill, Ukraine Crisis Will Affect OTR Industry
K&M-Falken-Mustang-Winner K&M-Falken-Mustang-Winner

News

Gallery: 2022 K&M Tire Dealer Conference & Trade Show
Connect
Tire Review Magazine