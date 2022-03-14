Technology is a great tool to help you manage your business –it can help you save time when looking to replenish your inventory and allow you to check off other tasks on your to-do list with just a click of a button. In this video from the Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio, we’ll discuss how data can be used to order the right SKUs in your shop.

Consider this situation: Let’s say you have an analytics platform and it finds that you’re only selling 55% of the SKUs in your inventory. This gives you, the dealer, useful information that you can act on to stock the right tires for your market. Data and analytics platforms can help you understand the demand for specific tire sizes at each of your locations, which can help remove unsold tires and leave you room to order tires that sell. This information allows you to compare sell-outs against market demand, in turn, allowing you to optimize your stocking strategy and increase your efficiency of working capital.

