Updates Made to TireServ Software for Tire Distributors

QBC Systems, Inc., developer of enterprise software for wholesale tire distributors today announced the general availability of TireServ release 2.19.

Ideal for small to midsized wholesale tire distributors, TireServ provides functionality that addresses order entry, inventory management, accounting and management reporting. Some additional features include: flexible inventory pricing rules, integrated web order entry (B2B) for wholesale customers, integration with Tire Guide Pro for quick tire fulfillment, customer history tracking, commercial and fleet management, manufacturers sales program tracking (national account processing), inventory control (multi-site), manufacturing product line analysis, third-party distributor integration for quick order fulfillment, and more.

This latest version of TireServ taps the power of the cloud using MySQL database, modern web interfaces, and fully integrated B2B storefront.

More information on TireServ and its capabilities can be found at www.qbc.com, www.tireserv.com or by calling the company at 716-691-5201.