Products/management sofrware
January 24, 2019

Updates Made to TireServ Software for Tire Distributors

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Arnott Introduces Reman Front OE Air Struts For 2012-‘18 Audi A6/A7 And 2013-‘19 Audi S6/S7

Texas To Form Connected And Automated Vehicle Task Force

Continental Again Named to Fortune's ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’

Motorcycle Ownership Climbs to 8% of U.S. Households

TIA Releases 2019 CTS Instructor 400 Training Tour Schedule

TIA Releases the 2019 Certified ATS Training Tour Schedule

Strategy Analytics: Rising Requirements For Autonomous Emergency Braking Will Bring Ecosystem Challenges

ATD Emerges From Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

BestDrive Opens 4 Commercial Tire Centers in 2018, More Planned for 2019

Discount Tire Adds 55 Stores in 2018, 9 in December

QBC Systems, Inc., developer of enterprise software for wholesale tire distributors today announced the general availability of TireServ release 2.19.

Ideal for small to midsized wholesale tire distributors, TireServ provides functionality that addresses order entry, inventory management, accounting and management reporting.  Some additional features include: flexible inventory pricing rules, integrated web order entry (B2B) for wholesale customers, integration with Tire Guide Pro for quick tire fulfillment, customer history tracking, commercial and fleet management, manufacturers sales program tracking (national account processing), inventory control (multi-site), manufacturing product line analysis, third-party distributor integration for quick order fulfillment, and more.

This latest version of TireServ taps the power of the cloud using MySQL database, modern web interfaces, and fully integrated B2B storefront.

More information on TireServ and its capabilities can be found at www.qbc.com, www.tireserv.com or by calling the company at 716-691-5201.