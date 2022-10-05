Tyres International Opens New Warehouse in Georgia

Tyres International, a subsidiary of Mahansaria Tyres Private Limited (MTPL), the manufacturer of Ascenso brand off-highway tires, is expanding its warehouse footprint by opening a new facility in Dublin, Georgia, close to the port of Savannah. The 75,000-square-foot building will stock, Ascenso agriculture, industrial and construction as well as earthmover tires along with Westlake TBR and ST tires and Sunrise steel truck wheels.

President Marty Bezbatchenko expressed enthusiasm about the new opening.

“We are excited at the continued expansion and growth of the Ascenso line,” he said. “This new warehouse will help us support our growing dealer network in the Southeast.”

The Georgia warehouse is Tyres International’s third warehouse outside current locations in Ohio and Nevada. The new warehouse is the first of several new locations planned in the near future as the Ascenso brand continues to grow.