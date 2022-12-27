fbpx
Tyres-international-Dublin-georgia-warehouse

Tyres International Changes Name to Ascenso Tires North America

Madeleine Winer

Tyres International, a Mahansaria Tyres Private Limited (MTPL) subsidiary, will begin operating under the trade name Ascenso Tires North America, the company announced. Since its acquisition by MTPL in 2021, Tyres International has been the exclusive importer of the Ascenso brand to the US and Canada.

Moving to the Ascenso Tires North America trade name reflects the company’s growth in the last two years since its partnership with Mahansaria Tyres and its strategic plan and investment to become a leading tire manufacturer, the company says.

Mahansaria Tyres Private Limited acquired Tyres International to bring Ascenso’s product range to their customers in North America. Ascenso provides tires for the ag, industrial, construction, earthmover, material handling and forestry segmets. The brand has added more than 350 tire sizes to its portfolio over the last year, the company says.

“Since the acquisition, synergies between both the companies worked well and helped both the companies to grow rapidly. While MTPL has benefited from the distribution expertise and US tire market presence of Tyres International, on the other hand, the Tyres International customers have an opportunity and assurance as they can get direct quality products supplied from the manufacturer (MTPL),” said Yogesh Mahansaria, founder of MTPL. “This will certainly help the newly announced Ascenso Tires North America to further strengthen Tyres International’s position in the US and Canadian markets.”

Ascenso Tires North America offers several programs to distribute tires to their customers effectively. These programs include factory direct containers, Less-than-load (LTL), and Trailer Load (TL) shipments. Tyres International will continue its long-standing relationship with ZC Rubber distributing Westlake commercial truck, bus, and trailer tires as well as Sunrise steel truck, aluminum truck, and trailer wheels.

In this article:, ,
