TRMG Updates Buff Texture Standards for Retreads

The Tread Rubber and Tire Repair Materials Manufacturers’ Group (TRMG) has updated the industry-approved buff texture standards for retreading, and has also released a new buff textures sheet.

With unanimous member approval, the TRMG has published RP-01/02-23 – BTS6 – Standard Buffing Textures for Tire Retreading and Repairing. This recommended practice for buffing and rubber texturization references the latest processes used in the retread and repair industry, and can be viewed, downloaded and printed from the websites of TRIB (Tire Retread and Repair Information Bureau) and TIA (Tire Industry Association):

TRIB: www.retread.org/industryrecommendedpractices

TIA: www.tireindustry.org/resources

In conjunction with this recommended practice, TRMG has released the new “BTS6” – TRMG IRP Buff Textures Sheet. The BTS6 has molded examples of the six buff texture classifications. This tool assists retread technicians around the world in crafting retreaded tires. Manufactured by TRMG member company TECH International, the sheet is available for purchase through TRIB’s online store at www.retread.org/online-store-1.