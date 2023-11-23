Toyo Tires Promotes New VP of Sales

Toyo Tire U.S.A. announced that Mike Snyder has been promoted to vice president of sales. Snyder previously served as the senior director of sales, strategic accounts, and the company says he has played an integral role in sales leadership at Toyo. Starting his career with Toyo in 1993, Snyder brings 30 years of knowledge and experience to his new role.

“Mike Snyder has earned the trust of our customers and employees for his strategic vision” Mike Graber, president and CEO, Toyo Tire U.S.A. said. “His experience, work ethic, and knowledge are very important to the long-term success of Toyo in our key market in the United States.”