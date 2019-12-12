People/Toyo Tire
Toyo Tire Promotes New Director of Sales, Makes Changes to Sales Structure

Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. announced Chad Stanley, a strategic account business development manager at the company, is being promoted to director of sales, northern division effective Jan. 1, 2020.

Toyo-Promotions-Chad-Stanley-Mike-Snyder-Sam-Felberbaum
Pictured are (left to right) Chad Stanley, Sam Felberbaum and Mike Snyder.

Stanley first joined Toyo Tires in February 2014, serving as regional sales manager covering the states of Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri. In 2017, he was promoted to his current role covering the western United States. A graduate of the University of Nebraska with a degree in business management and an emphasis in marketing, Stanley has worked in the tire industry for 25 years.

Stanley’s promotion comes with other significant changes to the Toyo Tires sales structure. The first being the change from eastern and western divisions to northern and southern divisions. Sam Felberbaum, currently director of sales for the western division, will be Stanley’s counterpart as director of sales, southern division.

In addition, Mike Snyder, who has served as director of sales for the eastern division, will become director of sales, auto dealer channel. This is a new position at Toyo Tires in response to the company’s changing business and growing distribution which now includes major dealerships around the country such as Ford and Mopar, the company says.

All three directors of sales will report to Mike Graber, who assumes his new role as vice president of sales on Jan. 1.

