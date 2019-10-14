Toyo Tire U.S.A. Announces Executive Changes

Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp.‘s Michael Graber will take the helm as vice president of sales beginning January 1, 2020.

Currently serving as the director of sales for commercial tires, Graber’s promotion is a part of the company’s succession plan following the retirement of senior vice president Randy Gaetz.

Graber first joined Toyo Tires as a truck tires sales manager in September 2013. In March 2015, he took the role of senior manager, product planning and technical services, and was later promoted to director of sales, commercial tires, in July 2018.

Gaetz’s retirement will come after more than 41 years in the tire industry. Since he joined Toyo Tires in September 2013, the company has seen unit sales increase by more than 50% and dealer points of sale have more than doubled, the company says. During his tenure as head of sales, he also successfully relaunched the brand’s U.S. truck and bus tire business.

Assuming the role of director of sales for commercial tires effective Jan. 1 will be Dave Johnston. Johnston has been with Toyo Tires for 19 years, 18 of which were with Toyo Tires Canada where he began as regional sales manager and ultimately served as national director of the commercial division. In September 2018, Johnston arrived in the United States to fill Graber’s previous position as senior product manager of commercial tires.