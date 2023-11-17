 Toyo Tire Signs Industry-University Partnership

Toyo Tire partnered with the University of Novi Sad in Serbia to jointly research and develop sustainable raw materials.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Handshake agreement

Toyo Tire Holdings of Europe GmbH, the holding company in Europe of Toyo Tire, has announced an agreement on an industry-university partnership for research and development of sustainable raw materials with the University of Novi Sad.

Located in the north of the Republic of Serbia, the city of Novi Sad is the second largest city in Serbia after the capital Belgrade. Since its foundation, the University of Novi Sad has expanded as the country’s centerpiece institution of higher education to become one of the largest universities in central Europe, with 14 faculties, nearly 50,000 students and over 5,000 faculty members, Toyo said.

Having a production base in the country, Toyo Tire said it intends to promote technology development in the two countries through this industry-university partnership out of its wish to contribute to educational policies in Serbia.

The Faculty of Technology, which the joint research group is affiliated with, is internationally renowned in the field of rubber technology, among others, Toyo said. Toyo Tire aims to increase the ratio of sustainable raw materials used in its products to 40% by 2030 and 100% by 2050.

Toyo Tire said it will accelerate the development of sustainable raw materials on a global scale as it leverages any research outcomes from such industry-university partnerships.

