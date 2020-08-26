Connect with us

People

Toyo Promotes Two from Company’s Leadership Team

Tire Review Staff

on

Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. (Toyo Tires) has given two promotions to members of the company’s leadership team.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Conrad Galamgam has been named vice president, product planning & technical services, and Jared Norman will become the senior director finance, pricing & planning effective Sept. 1.

Galamgam currently serves as the senior director product planning & technical services, a role he has held since August 2015 when he came to Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp from Nitto Tire U.S.A. where he was the senior director of product planning and business development. He has more than 21 years with the company.

Norman is presently director, finance, pricing & planning and has been with Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. for seven years, having started with the company as senior manager of finance in 2013. Today, he oversees all finance functions for Toyo Tire U.S.A Corp., including interfacing with other Toyo Tires business units and headquarters in Japan. Norman also manages strategic and business planning as well as the pricing and business analytics groups, while coordinating with supply chain management and IT on operational matters.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

People: USTMA Board Extends Chair’s Term, Names New Members

People: Brian Gibbs Joins Alliance Tire Americas As CFO

People: Monro CEO Brett Ponton Resigns

People: Bridgestone Announces New President of Latin America Business

Advertisement

on

Toyo Promotes Two from Company's Leadership Team

on

Continental Appoints New Leaders to Americas Truck Tires Business

on

TireHub Names Auto Industry Vet as New VP of Sales

on

Magna Tyres Hires New Sales Manager of U.S. Office
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Products: Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

Products: Meyle Releases ABS Sensor Kit for Targeted Replacement

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

ATEQ TPMS Tools, LC

ATEQ TPMS Tools, LC
Phone: 888-621-8767
35990 Industrial Rd., Livonia MI 48150
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Business Operations

Proud to Be a Tire Dealer: Bill Simon

Business Operations

Dealer Profile: Kevin Davis

People

Proud to Be a Tire Dealer: Marc Yount

People

Proud to Be a Tire Dealer: John Zisser
Connect