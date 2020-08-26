Toyo Promotes Two from Company’s Leadership Team

Click Here to Read More

Conrad Galamgam has been named vice president, product planning & technical services, and Jared Norman will become the senior director finance, pricing & planning effective Sept. 1.

Galamgam currently serves as the senior director product planning & technical services, a role he has held since August 2015 when he came to Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp from Nitto Tire U.S.A. where he was the senior director of product planning and business development. He has more than 21 years with the company.

Norman is presently director, finance, pricing & planning and has been with Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. for seven years, having started with the company as senior manager of finance in 2013. Today, he oversees all finance functions for Toyo Tire U.S.A Corp., including interfacing with other Toyo Tires business units and headquarters in Japan. Norman also manages strategic and business planning as well as the pricing and business analytics groups, while coordinating with supply chain management and IT on operational matters.