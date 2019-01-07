Titan International Raises $34K for Breast Cancer Awareness

Titan International, Inc. has raised $34,000 as a part of the company’s fourth annual Ride to a Cure in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The event was hosted at Titan’s Des Moines plant on Oct. 13. All proceeds from the event went to the John Stoddard Cancer Center Oncology Navigator Program. Providing compassionate and quality comprehensive care to cancer patients and their families, the program has four specially trained oncology nurses and a social worker who guide cancer patients from diagnosis through survivorship.

“It has been a distinct privilege working with Titan on their annual Ride to a Cure fundraising event,” says Michael Peterson, director of development at John Stoddard Cancer Center. “Their employees brought exceptional energy and effort to this year’s event, raising over $34,000 in support of patients and families served by John Stoddard Cancer Center. Ride to a Cure was an incredibly fun and memorable event for attendees and will certainly have a great impact on the programs and services we make available to our patients.” “

Many of Titan’s employees around the world have been impacted by cancer, said KC Powell, area manager for Titan.

“We feel honored to host Ride to a Cure and support a great cause in the community,” Powell said.

The annual, family-friendly event featured fun fall activities, including a hayrack ride, car show, pumpkin painting, inflatables and spin art.