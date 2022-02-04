TireHub awarded three children of TireHub employees $2,500 scholarships through the TireHub scholarship program: road to education. The scholarships will be used for the Spring 2022 semester at an accredited two-year or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school.
Scholarship recipients are selected on the basis of academic record, demonstrated leadership and participation in school and community activities, work experience, a statement of goals and aspirations, unusual personal or family circumstances and an online recommendation.
This year’s recipients include:
- Xavier Fennell: Son of TireHub employee Wes Fennell, Xavier is a senior at Winston Salem State University (WSSU) in Winston-Salem, NC, majoring in Sports Management. As an honor student, captain of the WSSU Men’s Basketball Team and a volunteer youth counselor, Xavier intends to pursue graduate school and continue playing basketball.
- Marycarmen Montanez: Daughter of Manuel Montanez, Marycarmen is a senior at Claremont McKenna College (CMC) in Claremont, CA. She is studying psychology and history with plans to graduate in May 2022 and pursue teaching. Among other accomplishments, she is a Student Manager of Gould Center for Humanistic Students and President of CMC’s Psychology Club. She made Dean’s List during the Fall 2020 and Spring 2021.
- Cassandra Montanez: Marycarmen’s younger sister, Cassandra is a freshman at the University of Redlands in Redlands, CA, majoring in psychology. She was active in several organizations in high school; some of her accomplishments include being Freshman Class President, an avid volleyball player and participating in the Polynesian Club, becoming President her junior year.