March 1, 2019

Tire Talent Launches Free Industry Job Site

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

Tire Talent

Tire Talent has launched TireCareers.com, a free industry job board that aims to be the go-to source for tire industry career and job information.

The site allows tire manufacturers and other tire and tire-related companies in the industry a free, turn-key solution for job listings for retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers to post their listings. It also allows industry professionals to find tire industry job openings in one place, Tire Talent said.

Tire Talent is a boutique search firm specializing in matching employers and employees in the tire and automotive industry. If companies would like to bulk upload jobs to TireCareers.com with daily refresh, contact Mike Cioffi, founder of Tire Talent, at [email protected].

 

