March 7, 2019

Tire Supply Network Revamps Website

Tire Supply Network

The Tire Supply Network, the online store for Wilcox Supply Inc., has launched a revamped website that will increase functionality and decrease search time.

Its goal is to provide a one-stop solution for anyone to purchase their tire supplies and equipment. Some new features on the website include:

  • Live search: Users simply type in a word or phrase of what they’re looking for, and the site will quickly filter down to the search results most relevant to the search.
  • More ways to shop: Wilcox Supply’s entire catalog of products now falls into eight main categories on the home page to simplify the search process. The site’s partners list at the bottom of the home page features the brands that Wilcox has in stock.
  • Live chat: Wilcox Supply specialists are available for an online chat – whether a customer has a recurring order of wheel weights, wants a brand new tire balancer or an obscure truck valve stem.

Orders over $25 will ship for free, The Tire Supply Network said. Take a look at the website’s new functionalities here.  

