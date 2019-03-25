News/2019 Tire Review Tattoo Challenge
March 25, 2019

Tire Review Tattoo Challenge: Voting Now Open!

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

Tire Review Tattoo Challenge: Voting Now Open!

Tire Review Tattoo Challenge 800x400

With March Madness already in full swing, we present a different type of bracket challenge for the tire industry – the Tire Review Tattoo Challenge!

After seeking submissions of the best ink in the industry, 12 tattoos from around the country will go head-to-head to be named the Tire Review Tattoo Challenge Champion.

Each week, you can vote for the ink you want to make it to the next round. You can vote in the first round here.

Be sure to share on social which body art you voted for with the hashtag #TRTattooChallenge. May the best tattoo win!

