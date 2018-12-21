News/Tire Review
December 21, 2018

Tire Review on Christmas Break

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Tire Review on Christmas Break

Hankook Tire Helps Veterans Through DAV Mobile Service, Hankook Heroes Programs

BKT Tires Celebrates Christmas Week By Helping Those in Need

Continental Conducts Tire Tests with Driverless Car

Cooper Tire and DoSomething.org Announce Scholarship Winner for Pump It Up Youth Tire Safety Campaign

2018 U.S. Tire Shipments Expected to Increase, USTMA Reports

Nexen Tire Selected as OE on 2019 Volkswagen Jetta

MAM Software Equips 156 New Dealer Locations with VAST System

Magna Tyres Group Launches New Sizes of M-Terrain Tires

Sullivan Tire and Auto Service Announces Sports Partnerships

TR Christmas 2018

Merry Christmas and happy holidays from Tire Review! We hope you have a happy and blessed Christmas with your loved ones.

Due to the holiday, the Tire Review e-newsletter will not publish Monday, Dec. 24 and Tuesday, Dec. 25. It will resume publication Wednesday, Dec. 26.

In honor of the holiday, we encourage you to read stories about how those in the tire industry have given back to those in need in their communities throughout 2018.  In addition, take a look at our December 2018 issue, in which we asked tire dealers across the country for their favorite business advice from movie characters.

Enjoy the holiday!

Show Full Article