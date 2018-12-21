Tire Review on Christmas Break

Merry Christmas and happy holidays from Tire Review! We hope you have a happy and blessed Christmas with your loved ones.

Due to the holiday, the Tire Review e-newsletter will not publish Monday, Dec. 24 and Tuesday, Dec. 25. It will resume publication Wednesday, Dec. 26.

In honor of the holiday, we encourage you to read stories about how those in the tire industry have given back to those in need in their communities throughout 2018. In addition, take a look at our December 2018 issue, in which we asked tire dealers across the country for their favorite business advice from movie characters.

Enjoy the holiday!