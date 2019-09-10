Tire Kingdom To Donate Portion of Tire Sales to Hurricane Dorian Victims

Tire Kingdom, in partnership with the Red Cross, is donating $10 for every set of tires purchased in-store from now until Sept. 30 to help those affected by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

Tire Kingdom will donate $2.50 per tire sold, which will be exclusively paid to the Red Cross.

Hurricane Dorian has affected more than 76,000 people from the Grand Bahamas and Abaco Islands alone and life-threatening storm surges, violent winds and heavy rainfall continue to ravage the Atlantic seaboard, Tire Kingdom says.