Tire Kingdom
September 10, 2019

Tire Kingdom To Donate Portion of Tire Sales to Hurricane Dorian Victims

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Tire Kingdom, in partnership with the Red Cross, is donating $10 for every set of tires purchased in-store from now until Sept. 30 to help those affected by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

Tire Kingdom will donate $2.50 per tire sold, which will be exclusively paid to the Red Cross.

Hurricane Dorian has affected more than 76,000 people from the Grand Bahamas and Abaco Islands alone and life-threatening storm surges, violent winds and heavy rainfall continue to ravage the Atlantic seaboard, Tire Kingdom says.

