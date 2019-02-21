Tire Discounters Store Vies for ‘Donut’ World Record to Spread Tire Safety

To raise awareness for tire or “donut” safety, a Tire Discounters location in Knoxville, Tennessee partnered with local favorite Duck Donuts to attempt to break the world record for the tallest donut stack in one minute. The event took place Wednesday at Tire Discounters’ new Cedar Bluff location at 122 Moss Grove Blvd.

According to Guinness World Records, the current record for the tallest stack of donuts in one minute is 12 donuts and was set on March 30, 2018 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. To promote “donut” safety, Tire Discounters hosted the event at the store and came close to breaking the world record. break the record.

“There are 11,000 tire-related crashes in the U.S. every year , but roughly a third of all new vehicles don’t come equipped with a spare tire or “donut,” said Dave Chirello, Tire Discounters’ regional manager in Knoxville. “Most people don’t think about a spare tire until they need it. Tire Discounters hopes this event will encourage our customers to evaluate their “donut” situation before a problem arises, which will help our Knoxville neighbors to remain safe and ready to roll.”

Following the official record-breaking attempt by Tire Discounters, attendees were invited to attempt to break the world record with their own donut stack.

“We’re excited to partner with Tire Discounters to break the donut stack world record,” said Randi LaFerney, Knoxville franchise owner of Duck Donuts. “We’re both family-owned businesses with a focus on outstanding customer satisfaction—and we both love donuts—so it seems like a perfect fit.”

The donut stack attempt follows another Tire Discounters’ world record: a 19.95-foot tire stack accomplished in 2014.

“We hope this fun event gets people thinking about their “donut” and overall vehicle safety,” said Chirello. “We’re pleased to join forces.”

Event attendees will receive a free donut, free tire inspections (“donut” included) and coupons for $100 off a set of four Cooper tires and a full synthetic oil change as low as $39.99. Those who aren’t able to attend the event can still visit a Tire Discounters Knoxville store for a free full vehicle inspection, including the “donut,” anytime.

Tire Discounters recently opened two new Knoxville locations in December 2018, bringing its six-state footprint to 116 stores. Another Knoxville location at 709 North Campbell Station Rd., Knoxville, TN 37934 is expected to open this spring. For more information on Tire Discounters and the record-breaking donut stack attempt, visit www.tirediscounters.com/donut.