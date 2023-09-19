 Tire Discounters Appoints New Leaders in Marketing, Supply Chain

People

Michael Sarow will serve as head of marketing and Jonathan Burns as vice president of category management.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Mike-Sarow-jonathan-burns

Tire Discounters appointed two new leaders in its marketing and supply chain departments: Michael Sarow as head of marketing and Jonathan Burns as vice president of category management.

Sarow joined Tire Discounters as senior director of marketing in May. He is a classically-trained marketer with a diverse background in omnichannel marketing, brand management, digital content strategy, ecommerce and product innovation. Most recently, he held the position of marketing director at Russell Stover.

Burns began his role at Tire Discounters this month, bringing with him more than 20 years of experience in the tire industry in roles of increasing responsibility from marketing to purchasing. Burns most recently spent two years as the vice president of purchasing. His demonstrated success focused on collaboration and strategic relationships will help Tire Discounters continue the growth that has made it an industry leader, the company said.

