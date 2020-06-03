Tire Discounters Grows to 135 Retail Stores

Family-owned and operated Tire Discounters continues to rapidly grow its footprint in existing markets.

The company said five new locations are planned for Knoxville, Tennessee, Huntsville, Alabama and Indianapolis, Indiana. The first of the five new stores opened May 30 in Knoxville.

“As we continue to expand in existing markets, we’re adding new stores in neighborhoods that don’t have easy access to an existing Tire Discounters location,” says Anna Wood, managing director.

Tire Discounters has added 25 stores and two new markets in the past two years.

The Cincinnati, Ohio-based company expects to add over 50 new jobs to support the new stores.

