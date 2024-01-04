Tire Discounters details growth spurt over the last two years

Tire Discounters completed 16 business acquisitions and added 41 stores to the Tire Discounters family across Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee and Kentucky over the past two years. During this time, Tire Discounters expanded its family of brands to include Butler Tire, Carriage House Car Wash and two new pre-owned specialty car dealerships.

“The Wood family of brands continues to invest in adding new greenfield stores with several currently under construction, continued focus on strategic acquisitions, strengthening our recently added businesses with major investments and a focus on training our team members,” Jamie Ward, president & CEO of Tire Discounters, said. “It’s an exciting time for Tire Discounters as we look to service more vehicle types, starting with extensive training on safely repairing and maintaining non-ICE vehicles.”

The Wood family of brands now includes Tire Discounters; Leete Tire; Chip’s Auto Glass; Butler Tire; Performance Discounters; Carriage House Car Wash; Paradise Motors; and Mudder Trucker, with plans for growth among all brands over the next several years.

In 2023, Tire Discounters opened several new stores in Georgia located in Loganville, Dawsonville, Fayetteville and Kennesaw, one new location in Alcoa, Tennessee and added two in the Cincinnati area on Fields Ertel and Kings Mill.