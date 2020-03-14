Tips for Investing in a New Tire Changer

Investing in equipment that allows a technician to mount a tire without damaging the tire or wheel can pay dividends for shops every day.

Click Here to Read More

Many OEM wheels can cost in excess of $1,000 each, and to repair them, your shop could fork out $500 for a simple scratch or gouge. If a shop can save itself just one wheel repair per month by having the correct tire changer, that more than pays for the new changer and keeps more revenue from each job in the business owner’s pocket.

When to Invest

If your technicians are struggling on tough tires, damaging wheels or sending tire work out, it could be time to invest in updating older or obsolete equipment.

An extremely busy tire shop that mounts 500 to 1,000 tires per month may get only a few years out of a tire changer. Most medium-volume tire shops outgrow their current tire changer in terms of capacity or capability before it truly wears out. Wheels and tires have grown in complexity, size, difficulty and fragility in the last 10 years. The machine that could handle everything 10 years ago likely no longer can, which makes a tire changer investment a requirement for any tire dealer.

Key Considerations

When investing in a new tire changer, shop owners, managers and technicians should ask themselves the following questions:

What types of tires are we currently damaging or struggling to service?

What types of tires or wheels would we like to service in the future?

What is our current tire volume?

Investing in a tire changer that will easily change all of the tire and wheel assemblies you’re servicing today—plus those you’ll see several years down the line—is very important.