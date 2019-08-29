Coats Introduces New 9028E Tilt-Back Tire Changer

Hennessy Industries, Inc., manufacturer of Coats tire changers and wheel balancers, has introduced the newest tire changer in their tilt-back line under the Coats brand – the Coats 9028E Tilt-back Tire Changer.

The Coats 9028E tilt-back tire changer is able to service delicate wheel and tire combinations that custom tire shops work with. The machine is capable of servicing tires from 10-to 28-in. in diameter. The 9028E replaces the industry favorite 9024E tilt-back tire changer with all the same powered assist devices such as two bead presser discs and a tapered roller cone, as well as a Coats Robo-Arm.

The 9028E tire changer comes with the following features:

Tilt-back tower to allow technicians more room to operate on large, delicate applications

Bead presser discs to take strain off technicians and maintain tire placement

Powered taper roller for bead exercise and ease of mounting/demounting

Robo-Arm to maintain placement in the drop center

Offset bead loosener with foot pedal provides more room to loosen beads on large applications

The 9028E tire changer is an upgradeable machine. Upgradeable options include: point of use wheel lift, inflation cage, digital inflation and an auxiliary bead sealing system.

The 9028E is backed by a factory authorized service network that includes factory set up and training of the machine.