August 29, 2019

Coats Introduces New 9028E Tilt-Back Tire Changer

9028-Coats-Tire-Changer

Hennessy Industries, Inc., manufacturer of Coats tire changers and wheel balancers, has introduced the newest tire changer in their tilt-back line under the Coats brand – the Coats 9028E Tilt-back Tire Changer.

The Coats 9028E tilt-back tire changer is able to service delicate wheel and tire combinations that custom tire shops work with. The machine is capable of servicing tires from 10-to 28-in. in diameter. The 9028E replaces the industry favorite 9024E tilt-back tire changer with all the same powered assist devices such as two bead presser discs and a tapered roller cone, as well as a Coats Robo-Arm.

The 9028E tire changer comes with the following features:

  • Tilt-back tower to allow technicians more room to operate on large, delicate applications
  • Bead presser discs to take strain off technicians and maintain tire placement
  • Powered taper roller for bead exercise and ease of mounting/demounting
  • Robo-Arm to maintain placement in the drop center
  • Offset bead loosener with foot pedal provides more room to loosen beads on large applications

The 9028E tire changer is an upgradeable machine. Upgradeable options include: point of use wheel lift, inflation cage, digital inflation and an auxiliary bead sealing system.

The 9028E is backed by a factory authorized service network that includes factory set up and training of the machine.

