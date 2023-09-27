Coats Expands Heavy-Duty Tire Changer Line

Coats continued expanding its heavy-duty line with the addition of a single-phase option to their CHD 6330 Heavy Duty Tire Changer. The CHD 6330 is a compact HD tire changer that’s designed for shops with moderate to high volume and features jaw-style clamping, the company said. Its versatile four-jaw chuck enables swift and secure clamping of diverse rim styles, including de-mountable, reverse disc, standard disc and off-road wheels. With floating jaws for grip, a solid single-piece frame for enhanced reliability, and a portable wired control unit for optimal angles, the CHD-6330 accommodates rims from 13- to 27-in. and tires up to 63 in. in diameter and 30.5 in. in width.

Coats says it decided to offer this new single-phase model of the 6330 due to industry trends and demands.

“What we found is that we had an extensive number of shops, particularly independent service facilities, that wanted to expand their service capabilities and give themselves the new revenue stream of servicing small agricultural tires as well as tubeless truck assemblies,” said Kyle Harris, product manager at Coats.

In addition to 19.5s, the 6330 is also equipped to change things like tubeless truck tires that are 22.5s or dump truck tires that are 24.5s and the wide base or super singles. Harris also said that the 6330 is a great option for servicing agricultural and industrial assemblies.