 Tire Industry Project releases member sustainability report

Tire Industry Project releases member sustainability report

TIP published an expanded sustainability report showing a 10% drop in CO2 emissions and 90% adoption of responsible sourcing policies.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
TIP-sustainability-report-cover

The Tire Industry Project (TIP) recently published an expanded report on the sustainability performance of its members, showcasing achievements including a 10% reduction in absolute CO2 emissions, a 31% increase in renewable electricity consumption and a 90% rate of adoption of responsible sourcing policies.

The report – “Sustainability Driven: Key Performance Indicators for the Tire Sector, 2019-2022″ – added KPIs and qualitative information relevant to the sustainability performance of tire industry operations beyond manufacturing. The report discloses the performance of TIP’s members against KPIs linked to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) themes, while continuing to report on established indicators such as energy consumption, CO2 emissions, water use, waste generation and ISO 14001 certification. Newly introduced KPIs include the rate of adoption of responsible sourcing policies, the percentage of members with validated science-based targets, the share of water withdrawals from water-stressed areas and the share of female representation in the workforce and on boards of directors.

“The KPIs provide a common set of measurements that can be used by tire manufacturers to assist their individual company efforts to improve their sustainability performance,” TIP Executive Director Larisa Kryachkova said. “With this report, we underline our commitment to improving the sustainability of the tire industry, and acknowledge that monitoring TIP member company progress, individually and collectively, will be critical to ensuring that the sector optimizes its contributions to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The new KPIs were selected, in part, to align with the tire industry’s strategic sustainability roadmap.”

The roadmap – “Sustainability Driven: Accelerating Impact with the Tire Sector SDG Roadmap” – outlines seven impact pathways for tire manufacturers and serves as a guiding tool for the industry to individually and collectively address sustainability challenges while transitioning to a low-carbon, resilient and resource-efficient economy in alignment with the SDGs, TIP said. As part of ongoing efforts to identify, monitor, and encourage sustainability actions, TIP will define additional KPIs relevant to the roadmap’s impact pathways and include them in future editions of the KPI report.

Why BKT wants to maximize the sustainability of OTR tires

BKT’s vice president of OTR delves into the complexities of tire supply during the rise of electric and autonomous vehicles in the OTR sector.

By David Sickels
Whats-Treading-BKT-1400x700
Bridgestone Surpasses 200 Million Tire Pressure Readings in ’23

This marks the company’s highest annual total of tire pressure readings to date across its TBR and OTR businesses.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-tire-pressure
Reflecting on 75 years: Ted Wien’s Complete Auto Service

As Wiens Jr. reflects on his father’s legacy, he remembers the lessons his father taught him about the business as he worked his way up through the ranks.

By Madeleine Winer
Ted-Wiens-Jr-Feature-1400