Connect with us

News

TIA Signs Onto Group Credit Sales Letter to Congress

on

The Tire Industry Association has signed onto a letter urging members of Congress to prioritize legislation that would take into account the suddenly high volume of customers defaults on credit sales.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

TIA members request Congress pass a temporary legislative modification to account for this event. The full text of the letter is below:

Dear Speaker Pelosi, Leader McConnell, Leader Schumer, and Leader McCarthy,

Thank you for your leadership in swiftly working to respond to the economic damage caused by the coronavirus crisis through several pieces of legislation over the last several weeks.

As Congress continues to consider legislation in response to the crisis, we write to respectfully encourage you to prioritize legislation that would take into account the suddenly high volume of customer defaults on credit sales. Numerous industries often extend significant inventory sales or manufacturing inputs to customers on credit by convention, custom and sometimes even regulation.

Many customers buy inventory or input materials on short-term credit terms, particularly business in the industries hit hardest by the COVID-19 crisis, like restaurants, retailers, and venues for sport, events and entertainment. Current law does not contemplate the abrupt and unexpected halt in a high volume of payments for these credit sales all at once.

Over a broader period of time, section 166 of the tax code addresses this situation by allowing a deduction for wholly worthless debts or “bad debts.” However, the terms and timing of this provision allow it to be used only under certain circumstances – businesses must meet a nuanced facts-and-circumstances test that may take many years and in some cases may not be satisfied until a customer in default has reached a bankruptcy settlement.

Advertisement

Given the current public health and economic crisis, the value of this provision is severely limited in the event of the sort of sudden shock businesses face right now. Businesses selling inventory goods and input materials on credit are experiencing mounting defaults, and they will continue to experience defaults for months to come.

The undersigned businesses respectfully request that Congress pass a temporary legislative modification to account for this unforeseen event by loosening the facts-and-circumstances test on bad debt business deductions and accelerating these deductions into the present taxable year.

Sincerely,

The Tire Industry Association and others

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

BendPak Acquires Garage Equipment Supply Assets

TIA Partner Federated Providing COVID-19 Relief Credit

Dan Molloy Hosting 'How to End Price Wars' Webinar

Bright Spots: SRNA Shares Signs of Tire Industry Recovery

Advertisement

on

TIA Signs Onto Group Credit Sales Letter to Congress

on

EEOC Updates Business Guidelines for COVID-19

on

Auto Care Assoc. Joins America's Recovery Fund Coalition

on

GRI Managing Director on New Presidential Task Force
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Featured: What is 0W16 Oil and How is It Different than 0W20?

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Nokian Tyres Inc.

Nokian Tyres Inc.
Contact: Olivia BarkerPhone: 877-256-7727Fax: 800-857-0329
1945 Main St., Colchester VT 05446
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect