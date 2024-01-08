Two prominent TIA members retire

Two members of the Tire Industry Association (TIA) retired: Roy Littlefield III, former CEO and current government affairs consultant, and Dave Zielasko, former VP of marketing and communications and current communications consultant.

Roy Littlefield III served as executive vice president (EVP) and chief executive officer (CEO) of TIA from 2003 to 2021 and most recently as a government affairs consultant. During his tenure at the helm of TIA, the Association said it experienced growth and expansion in membership and training. Littlefield played a pivotal role in advancing TIA’s interests on the legislative front, as his career includes four years of Capitol Hill experience and key roles in successful legislative initiatives, most notably voluntary tire registration, TIA said.

Maggie Blevins will step in the role of marketing and communications manager, TIA said. She will be the primary point of contact for all marketing and communications-related inquiries. Additionally, TIA said Roy Littlefield IV is the new vice president of government affairs.