 TIA introduces the Marvin Bozarth ETS Technician of the Year award

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

TIA introduces the Marvin Bozarth ETS Technician of the Year award

Eligibility for the award requires TIA membership and completion of the 200-Level CTS and Earthmover Tire Service (ETS) programs.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
John-Sheerin

During the 2024 OTR Tire Conference, Tire Industry Association (TIA) President, Keith Jarman, unveiled plans to honor Marvin Bozarth by establishing the Marvin Bozarth ETS Technician of the Year award. Jarman recounted the beginning of TIA’s tire technician training program, a vision championed by Bozarth over 30 years ago.

Related Articles

Eligibility for the award requires TIA membership and completion of the 200-Level Commercial Tire Service (CTS) and Earthmover Tire Service (ETS) programs. Each TIA member company will have the opportunity to nominate one OTR technician, with finalists selected by the TIA board of directors and the winner chosen by an anonymous committee comprising OTR manufacturers and suppliers.

“The winner will receive the rock star treatment they so richly deserve,” Jarman said. “TIA will cover their registration, hotel accommodations, travel expenses, and taxes, flying them and a guest to the 2025 OTR Tire Conference.”

Jarman explained the importance of sponsorship in making the award possible, stating his commitment as the first sponsor. Sponsorship opportunities are available for $1,000, with surplus funds allocated towards TIA training scholarships for the year, determined by the selection committee.

You May Also Like

Dick-Gust-introduction
Calstar / Titan logos
Life-for-Tyres
GRI-FIMA-show
News

Trelleborg to showcase tires at LogiMat 2024

Trelleborg will display its XP1000, XP900 and XP800 tires at at LogiMat 2024.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Trelleborg-tires-@-Logimat-2024

Trelleborg tires will showcase its full portfolio for material handling and logistics at LogiMat 2024, the international trade fair taking place March 19-21 in Stuttgart, Germany. Trelleborg will feature some of its tire technologies, including advanced treads and high-performance rubber compounds for endurance, safety and performance, the company said.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
TIA, USTMA form the Tire Recycling Foundation

Central to the foundation’s goal is the ambition to achieve 100% recycling of end-of-life tires in sustainable markets.

By Christian Hinton
John-Sheerin
Yokohama Rubber reveals three-year management plan to achieve ‘hockey stick’ sales growth by 2027

The company said it will implement production strategies based on a motto of “low cost, speedy development of quality products.”

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-Rubber-2026
Bridgestone to withdraw from commercial tire business in China

Due to factors such as market dynamics and competitive advantage, Bridgestone (China) Investment Co. (BSCN) will cease production and sales of TBR tires.

By Christian Hinton
bridgestone china
Kumho Tire USA names new VP of marketing

In her new role, Jessica Egerton will develop and execute integrated marketing and brand awareness programming for Kumho Tire USA.

By Christian Hinton
Kumho-J_Egerton

Other Posts

2024 OTR Conference addresses safety, industry growth, training

The 69th OTR Tire Conference was highlighted by the creation of the Tire Recycling Foundation, safety, tire chains, retreading and more.

By Christian Hinton
Dick-Gust-introduction
CMA, Double Coin appoint new regional sales manager

Patrick Etheridge, a Marine Corps combat veteran, will serve as regional sales manager for the mid-south/Rocky Mountain region.

By Christian Hinton
Patrick_Etheridge-1400
BKT awarded as Top Exporter at International Customs Day 2024

The award was presented to BKT because of its commitment to providing products and services to its customers across 163 countries.

By Christian Hinton
BKT-receiving-award-1400
Chapel Hill Tire partners with NCTAP on early automotive education

The partnership provides training and education to high school students through an apprenticeship program.

By Christian Hinton
Chapel-Hill-Tire-New-Location-1400