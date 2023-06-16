TIA Seeks More Infrastructure Funding, Recycled Rubber Use

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) is pushing for increased funding for infrastructure projects along with the greater use of rubber-modified asphalt (RMA) and tire-derived aggregate (TDA) in parking and other such projects.

TIA and the American Highway Users Alliance (AHUA) sent a letter May 19 to the chairs and ranking members of the House and Senate Subcommittees on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development and Related Agencies Appropriations encouraging them to continue to include funding for highways and bridges in the Fiscal Year 2024 Appropriations bill that exceeds the levels set by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

In addition, TIA continues to advocate for additional funds for Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) parking. Particularly, TIA believes Congressional members should consider the use of rubber-modified asphalt (RMA) and tire-derived aggregate (TDA) in parking and other infrastructure projects.

Rubber-modified asphalt and TDA are both innovative and sustainable solutions that have been proven to enhance the performance and longevity of pavement surfaces, while also reducing waste and environmental impact, TIA said.