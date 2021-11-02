TIA Celebrates 100 Years during the SEMA show

The Tire Industry Association celebrated its 100th anniversary in style with a private reception and program at the Cosmopolitan hotel in Las Vegas during this year’s SEMA show. The centennial festivities began with a cocktail reception and hors d’oeuvres, followed by a program recalling the association’s iconic history and speeches by TIA’s leadership.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced TIA to celebrate its 100th anniversary in its 101st year of existence, however, there were two conventions held in 1921 and no conventions held in 1933 and 2020, making this year’s Global Tire Expo the group’s 100th convention. Brian Rigney opened the program by recalling the full history of the association, from its beginnings when it was known as the National Tire Dealers’ Association to today. “Whether it be legislation or legal challenges, TIA has stood up for the rights and protections of the independent tire dealers and retreated time and again,” Rigney said. “Today, the association is on solid footing with record membership totals and a solid balance sheet. Our performance remains guided by a clear understanding that allows us to play off one another’s strengths and to arrive at a course of action to which the good of the association is the singular priority.”

