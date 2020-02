The Tire Industry Association (TIA) has announced the 2021 Off-the-Road Conference will be held in Tucson, Arizona, Feb. 17-20, at the Hilton El Conquistador .

The conference, which started in 1965, will be in its 66th year. The announcement was made during this year’s OTR Conference at the Renaissance Indian Wells Resort in Indian Wells, California just outside of Palm Springs.

Registration details will be available on TIA’s website later this year.