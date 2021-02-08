The Group Offers New Technician Coaching Program

Click Here to Read More

The TGTA technician coaching program sessions include an online assessment and six group sessions that are held weekly online. The courses are taught by ASE Master-Certified instructors and are designed to improve technician diagnostic problem-solving skills and technical aptitude, The Group says. There are weekly assignments and a test will be administered at the end of the course. A certificate will be provided for successful completion of the course.

Future session topics include: electrical systems, brakes, engine repair, steering and suspension, engine performance, drivetrain, hybrid/electric vehicles and heating/air conditioning.