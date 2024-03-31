TEXA releases IDC5 CAR 76.5.0 update

TEXA released an update to IDC5 CAR 76.5.0 which it said enhances car, supercar and light commercial IDC5 diagnostic features and coverage. The company said its latest software update enables efficient troubleshooting, while enhancing existing special functions and topology module mapping features. It also increases technical information accessibility, the company said.

IDC5 CAR 76.5.0 includes the update of 37 makes, including electric and hybrid vehicles, while increasing the coverage of ADAS calibration, enhancing the visual live data “Dashboard” screens and other interactive technical information features like wiring diagrams, maintenance guides and component location diagrams.

IDC5 CAR 76.5.0 is characterized by over 2,600 new possible selections for the following makes: Abarth, Acura, Alfa Romeo, Aston Martin, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ferrari, Fiat, Ford, Genesis, GMC, Honda, Hummer, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jaguar, Jeep, Kia, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Lexus, Lincoln, Maybach, Maserati, Mazda, Mclaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mercury/Ford, MINI, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Polestar, Pontiac, Porsche, Rolls-Royce, Saab, Saturn, Scion, Subaru, Suzuki, Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo.