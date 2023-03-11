TechForce Announces FutureTechs Rock Awards Winner

Taeler Coverdale, a collision repair student at Universal Technical Institute in Houston, Texas has been named the grand prize winner in TechForce Foundation’s 2023 FutureTechs Rock Awards. TechForce said it created this award to honor aspiring technicians and recognize students with a promising future in the transportation industry.

“Role models like Taeler show students that there is a place for them in technician careers,” said Jennifer Maher, TechForce executive director. “As we all know, young people are so much more likely to pursue a career if they see people like them succeeding in it. Women account for less than 3% of transportation techs, so welcoming women into the trade is critical to addressing the ongoing technician shortage. TechForce is proud to celebrate Taeler and the new generation of women joining the industry.”

Taeler will receive a $1,000 TechForce scholarship and $4,000 in prizes from TechForce and sponsors including Advance Auto Parts, AutoZone, Cengage Learning, CRC Industries, Mighty Auto Parts, New Ford Tech, Nissan, Snap-on Industrial, Volvo and WD-40 Company.

Learn more about the 2023 grand prize winner here.