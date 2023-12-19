 TechForce Foundation Appoints Chief Growth Officer

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
People

TechForce Foundation Appoints Chief Growth Officer

TechForce said Bergeron brings over 20 years of experience in technical education and organizational management.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Bergeron-TechForce-Foundation

TechForce Foundation has appointed Jennifer Bergeron as its first chief growth officer. In addition, TechForce welcomed Dave Smith, Bill Willetts and Matt Hartford to its board of directors.

Related Articles

“This is a time of growth for TechForce Foundation,” Angie Babin, chair of the TechForce Foundation board of directors said. “With new talent joining the team, new programs like ‘Grab the Wheel’ and Techs Rock Awards being launched, and increased public receptivity towards our message, the future is bright for TechForce Foundation.”

As chief growth officer, Techforce said Bergeron brings over 20 years of experience in technical education and organizational management to TechForce. Her expertise in strategic planning, team leadership and organizational growth was honed during her thirteen-year tenure as the campus president of NASCAR Technical Institute in Mooresville, NC, the Foundation said.

The three newest members of TechForce Foundation’s Board of Directors include:

  • Dave Smith, principal at DGS Group spent 24 years at Enterprise Rent-A-Car, where he served as vice president of strategic solutions for eight years. Smith’s most recent role was senior vice president, supply chain strategy at Caliber Collision.
  • Bill Willetts, vice-president of Snap-on Industrial, has spent his career with the company since first joining as a Sales Rep in 1994. He also brings non-profit experience, having served as chairman of the board of NC SkillsUSA from 2010 through 2022. Willetts is a sitting member of the Aircraft Maintenance Council.
  • Matt Hartford, president and CEO of Total Seal Piston Rings, first joined Total Seal Piston Rings as lead engineer in 1998, and has owned and operated his own Automotive Speed Shop. Hartford also started a drag racing career in 1988 and today races in the NHRA PRO STOCK category.

You May Also Like

Richard-Kramer-Goodyear
Ryan-Walsh_headshot
Robert-Mathis-Bartec
Fountain Tire_Hesje
People

ATEQ TPMS Tools Promotes Joshua Holmes and Renan Ludscher

Holmes and Ludscher took on new roles, contributing to ATEQ’s TPMS software development as database manager and IT specialist, respectively.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
ATEQ combo

ATEQ TPMS Tools has announced the promotion of Joshua Holmes to database manager. He has been with ATEQ TPMS Tools for just over six years, and in that time has worked with or managed technical support, repairs and operations.

Holmes will be working directly with ATEQ's industry partners, sensor manufacturers and OEMs to manage TPMS sensor, OBD and other information, the company said. Josh officially moved to this new role Sept. 1 and has been integrated with ATEQ's software team to further ATEQ’s developments in TPMS.

Read Full Article

More People Posts
Dealer Tire Names Brad Meader as New Chief Financial Officer

Meader joins Dealer Tire with nearly 20 years of experience in finance, M&A and capital markets.

By Christian Hinton
Meader_Brad-
Susanna Tusa to Lead Nokian’s Tire Factory Project in Romania

The Romania factory will become part of the global Nokian Tyres manufacturing network together with the factories in the US and Finland.

By Christian Hinton
Susanna-Tusa-Nokian
Yokohama Appoints President of Global OE Business and Growth

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires named industry veteran Lawrence Harmon to focus on OEM and new segments.

By Christian Hinton
Lawrence-Harmon-YOHTA
TIA Elects Six New Board of Directors

TIA says the new directors bring expertise across retail, distribution, training and industry associations.

By Christian Hinton
TIA New Board Members

Other Posts

TechForce Opens Nominations for Sixth Techs Rock Awards

Since 2018, the Techs Rock Awards have recognized 75 technicians and technician students, providing over $131,000 in scholarships and prizes.

By Christian Hinton
TechForce-Foundaion-awards
Bridgestone Donates $100K to TechForce Foundation

Funds will provide scholarships, grants and job resources for students pursuing automotive technician careers.

By Christian Hinton
donation-stock
Continental Names New Head of Research and Development

Edwin Goudswaard takes over as head of R&D at Continental Tires, succeeding Dr. Boris Mergell.

By Christian Hinton
conti Edwin Goudswaard
Atlantic Tire Founder Anthony Blackman Dies

The two-time Tire Review Top Shop winner was dedicated to his craft from a young age, and was known for being extremely generous when it came to giving back.

By Christian Hinton
Anthony-Blackman-1400