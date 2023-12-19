TechForce Foundation Appoints Chief Growth Officer

TechForce Foundation has appointed Jennifer Bergeron as its first chief growth officer. In addition, TechForce welcomed Dave Smith, Bill Willetts and Matt Hartford to its board of directors.
“This is a time of growth for TechForce Foundation,” Angie Babin, chair of the TechForce Foundation board of directors said. “With new talent joining the team, new programs like ‘Grab the Wheel’ and Techs Rock Awards being launched, and increased public receptivity towards our message, the future is bright for TechForce Foundation.”
As chief growth officer, Techforce said Bergeron brings over 20 years of experience in technical education and organizational management to TechForce. Her expertise in strategic planning, team leadership and organizational growth was honed during her thirteen-year tenure as the campus president of NASCAR Technical Institute in Mooresville, NC, the Foundation said.
The three newest members of TechForce Foundation’s Board of Directors include:
- Dave Smith, principal at DGS Group spent 24 years at Enterprise Rent-A-Car, where he served as vice president of strategic solutions for eight years. Smith’s most recent role was senior vice president, supply chain strategy at Caliber Collision.
- Bill Willetts, vice-president of Snap-on Industrial, has spent his career with the company since first joining as a Sales Rep in 1994. He also brings non-profit experience, having served as chairman of the board of NC SkillsUSA from 2010 through 2022. Willetts is a sitting member of the Aircraft Maintenance Council.
- Matt Hartford, president and CEO of Total Seal Piston Rings, first joined Total Seal Piston Rings as lead engineer in 1998, and has owned and operated his own Automotive Speed Shop. Hartford also started a drag racing career in 1988 and today races in the NHRA PRO STOCK category.