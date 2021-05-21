TECH Offers Free Safety Packs For Tire Safety Month

June is Tire Safety Month. TECH Tire Repairs celebrates Tire Safety Month by offering a free tire safety pack for each shop that customers who spends $500 or more in TECH products.

The free tire safety pack includes six pairs of safety goggles, six tread depth gauges, six tire pressure gauges and six pairs of gloves.

Customers can choose to order TECH products from their local TECH distributor or redeem the offer on TECH’s ecommerce website. Customers who purchase through distribution can receive their safety pack by uploading a copy or photo of their receipt.