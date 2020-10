TECH has made the recent addition of Mitch Langford as the company’s new marketing manager for North America.

TECH says Langford has a history of working with the automotive industry and has a background in digital and traditional marketing, content development and communications for a variety of companies including Malco Automotive Products and JC Whitney.

He will help drive the creative concept, development and execution of all marketing initiatives for TECH throughout North America.