Adopting an Athlete’s Mindset in Business with Craig Tate

Teamwork is key to running a successful business, and no one knows that better than Craig Tate. A second-generation tire dealer with a passion for the tire business, Craig was a college football player who took over his father’s tire dealership with his brother, Chuck, in 2000, and named it Tate Boys Tire & Service. The two grew the business to seven locations in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area, running the multi-store business like they were operating a football team.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

In 2018, Tate Boys won the Tire Review Top Shop Award, being named the best tire dealer in North America. Johnny g first met Craig about six years ago and since then, the two bonded over their love of sports and the tire business. In this episode of Johnny g & Friends, presented by Firestone, Craig and Johnny g delve into:

Advertisement